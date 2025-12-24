Justice Denied: Unnao Survivor's Battle Against Systemic Injustice
The 2017 Unnao rape survivor protests against the Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to her convicted assailant, Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Women’s rights activists and politicians criticize the court's decision, claiming it undermines justice and victim safety. The survivor plans to appeal to the Supreme Court.
In a highly contentious decision, the Delhi High Court has temporarily suspended the sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP leader convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case, sparking protests from the victim and her supporters. The survivor, calling the decision a 'death sentence' for her family, announced plans to appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court.
Women's rights activists, including Yogita Bhayana, vociferously oppose the verdict, voicing concerns over societal implications and victim safety. Bhayana, who staged a protest with the victim's mother, released videos highlighting the obstacles the survivor faces in her pursuit of justice.
Political figures joined the outcry, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizing the decision as emblematic of a 'dead society.' Others, like Asha Devi, mother of the 2012 Nirbhaya victim, warn the bail sets a perilous precedent and undermines public faith in the justice system.
