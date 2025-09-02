Left Menu

Global Bonds Whirl as Economic Jitters Intensify

Global stock and bond markets experience turbulence as investor anxiety over international finances deepens. Key market indices decline, with gold achieving record highs amid diverse economic signals. A forthcoming U.S. Fed decision on rate cuts adds further uncertainty, impacting precious metals and currency markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:28 IST
Global Bonds Whirl as Economic Jitters Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a volatile trading day on Tuesday, global stocks took a hit and European bond yields reached multi-year highs amid rising investor concern about the state of international finances. Meanwhile, the dollar strengthened and gold soared to an unprecedented high.

A divided U.S. appeals court ruled last week that most of former President Donald Trump's tariffs are illegal, permitting them to remain only until mid-October for the administration to appeal. This legal limbo adds to financial market instability.

Domestic and international pressures, including the potential for new eurozone bond issuance and inflation fears, compound the market's uncertainties, highlighted by the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report expected by the week's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

