Punjab's Unyielding Spirit: A Call for Unity Amid Historic Floods

Punjab faces its most severe flooding crisis in nearly 40 years, with more than 1,000 villages submerged and over 2.5 lakh residents becoming homeless overnight. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has made an urgent appeal, highlighting Punjab's historical sacrifices for the nation and urging political unity to support the flood-hit region, a release stated.

In his announcement, the AAP chief declared that every AAP MP and MLA will contribute one month's salary to the Punjab CM Relief Fund. Kejriwal also praised the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his ministers, and thousands of AAP workers who are working tirelessly to provide essential supplies and rescue services. Ordinary Punjabis have also stepped up to help one another, demonstrating exceptional humanity.

In a heartfelt video message, Kejriwal stated, "Punjab is not just a state; it is a formidable shield for Hindustan." He noted that Punjab has historically borne the brunt of attacks on India, from the freedom struggle to defending national borders, remarking on Punjabi sacrifices. Kejriwal stressed that Punjab, responsible for feeding the nation, is now in dire need due to devastating floods.

Kejriwal emphasized the unprecedented nature of the disaster, stating, "This terrible devastation is unlike any ordinary flood, witnessed in Punjab after 37 years." More than 1,000 villages are submerged, and 2.5 lakh people have been left homeless, their lives upended. The disaster's vast scale makes reaching the affected difficult, highlighting the vigorous need for assistance.

The AAP leader made a compelling appeal for unity: "I implore all political entities, state governments, and especially the Central Government to rise above politics and stand together for Punjab," he said. Kejriwal noted the nationwide support, as AAP members across the country donated their salaries to aid the relief efforts.

"Members of the Aam Aadmi Party, from various states, are committing their one-month salary to the Punjab CM Relief Fund," Kejriwal announced, emphasizing national solidarity with Punjab. He concluded with a prayer for Punjab, invoking blessings from Waheguru Ji.

(With inputs from agencies.)