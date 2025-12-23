Robert Vadra Calls for Political Unity to Combat Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis

Businessman Robert Vadra has expressed grave concerns over the worsening air quality in Delhi, urging political parties to set aside differences and collaborate on tackling the pressing issue of air pollution. Speaking to ANI, Vadra highlighted the critical nature of the situation, emphasizing a collective approach for effective solutions.

On Tuesday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) hit the 'hazardous' mark, affecting visibility and daily life. Recorded at 413 around 8 am, this level poses severe health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations. The Central Pollution Control Board reports air quality in certain parts of the National Capital Region spiked to 'severe' levels, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management to enforce Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan, imposing stringent measures to reduce pollution sources.

Highlighting the commitment to curb pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated a zero-tolerance policy towards pollution sources while closely monitoring the public health situation. In a lighter vein, Vadra extended his festive greetings, wishing well for Christmas while reflecting on his charitable and spiritual engagements during the season.