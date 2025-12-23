Robert Vadra Urges Political Unity to Combat Delhi's Hazardous Air Quality
Businessman Robert Vadra has called for political unity to tackle Delhi's severe air pollution, as the Air Quality Index reaches hazardous levels. The Commission for Air Quality Management enforces Stage-IV measures, while Delhi's government pledges a zero-tolerance pollution policy. Vadra also extends festive greetings during the Christmas season.
- Country:
- India
In a pressing call to address Delhi's escalating pollution crisis, businessman Robert Vadra urged all political factions to set aside differences and work collaboratively to mitigate the deteriorating air quality. Speaking with ANI, Vadra emphasized the critical nature of the capital's pollution dilemma and insisted on the necessity for immediate, effective interventions.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) hit a 'hazardous' 413 on Tuesday morning, severely impacting visibility and daily life in Delhi. Vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues face heightened health risks. The Central Pollution Control Board reported that air quality in several National Capital Region areas peaked at 'severe' levels, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management to activate Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan. These measures impose strict controls on construction activities, vehicle movement, and enhance enforcement against pollution sources.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta affirmed the government's commitment to a zero-tolerance pollution policy while closely monitoring the situation for public health protection. Meanwhile, Robert Vadra took the opportunity to extend Christmas wishes, highlighting the season's spirit of community and goodwill. Celebrated annually on December 25, Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ and is a time for spreading joy through family gatherings, gift exchanges, and religious observances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Cracks Down on Pollution with GRAP-IV Measures
AAP Unveils Alleged Lapse in GRAP-IV Compliance Amidst Delhi Pollution Crisis
West Bengal Court Convicts Nine in Tragic 2022 Teen Gangrape Case
Delhi's Aggressive Crackdown on Air Pollution Breaches Under GRAP-IV
Delhi's Battle Against Child Pornography: A Year of Action