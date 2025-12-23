Robert Vadra Urges Political Unity to Combat Delhi's Hazardous Air Quality

In a pressing call to address Delhi's escalating pollution crisis, businessman Robert Vadra urged all political factions to set aside differences and work collaboratively to mitigate the deteriorating air quality. Speaking with ANI, Vadra emphasized the critical nature of the capital's pollution dilemma and insisted on the necessity for immediate, effective interventions.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) hit a 'hazardous' 413 on Tuesday morning, severely impacting visibility and daily life in Delhi. Vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues face heightened health risks. The Central Pollution Control Board reported that air quality in several National Capital Region areas peaked at 'severe' levels, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management to activate Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan. These measures impose strict controls on construction activities, vehicle movement, and enhance enforcement against pollution sources.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta affirmed the government's commitment to a zero-tolerance pollution policy while closely monitoring the situation for public health protection. Meanwhile, Robert Vadra took the opportunity to extend Christmas wishes, highlighting the season's spirit of community and goodwill. Celebrated annually on December 25, Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ and is a time for spreading joy through family gatherings, gift exchanges, and religious observances.

