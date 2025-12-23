Left Menu

Robert Vadra Urges Political Unity to Combat Delhi's Hazardous Air Quality

Businessman Robert Vadra has called for political unity to tackle Delhi's severe air pollution, as the Air Quality Index reaches hazardous levels. The Commission for Air Quality Management enforces Stage-IV measures, while Delhi's government pledges a zero-tolerance pollution policy. Vadra also extends festive greetings during the Christmas season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:30 IST
Robert Vadra Urges Political Unity to Combat Delhi's Hazardous Air Quality
Businessman Robert Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pressing call to address Delhi's escalating pollution crisis, businessman Robert Vadra urged all political factions to set aside differences and work collaboratively to mitigate the deteriorating air quality. Speaking with ANI, Vadra emphasized the critical nature of the capital's pollution dilemma and insisted on the necessity for immediate, effective interventions.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) hit a 'hazardous' 413 on Tuesday morning, severely impacting visibility and daily life in Delhi. Vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues face heightened health risks. The Central Pollution Control Board reported that air quality in several National Capital Region areas peaked at 'severe' levels, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management to activate Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan. These measures impose strict controls on construction activities, vehicle movement, and enhance enforcement against pollution sources.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta affirmed the government's commitment to a zero-tolerance pollution policy while closely monitoring the situation for public health protection. Meanwhile, Robert Vadra took the opportunity to extend Christmas wishes, highlighting the season's spirit of community and goodwill. Celebrated annually on December 25, Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ and is a time for spreading joy through family gatherings, gift exchanges, and religious observances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025