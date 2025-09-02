BHARATI Initiative Boosts Agri-Tech Startups for Global Export

The commerce ministry's APEDA has unveiled the 'BHARATI' initiative, targeting support for 100 agri-food and agri-tech startups. This ambitious project is set to foster innovation and broaden export opportunities for young entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector.

Commencing September 2025, the inaugural cohort will assist high-value agri-food producers, tech-service providers, and innovators. The program emphasizes innovation in high-value categories, including GI-tagged products, organic offerings, and advanced technologies like AI, blockchain, and IoT.

The initiative includes a national campaign to attract solution-oriented startups, with a selection process through APEDA's website. Chosen startups will participate in a three-month acceleration program focusing on product development, export readiness, and regulatory compliance, setting a model for future scalable incubation.

