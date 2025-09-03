EU-Mercosur Trade Pact Faces Crucial Vote Amid Controversy
The EU-Mercosur trade agreement is up for a crucial vote, facing opposition from France and green groups, while Germany supports it. The deal aims to counteract US tariffs and reduce EU reliance on China for critical minerals. The outcome is uncertain as it awaits approval in the EU Parliament.
The European Union's trade accord with the Mercosur bloc is set to be put forth for approval, sparking a significant divide among member nations. The deal faces staunch opposition from France and its allies due to concerns over food standards and environmental impact.
Proponents, including Germany and Spain, argue that the agreement would help offset the economic impact of US tariffs and diversify trade relations away from China, particularly benefiting from Mercosur's resources like lithium.
As the vote approaches in the EU Parliament, the fate of the deal remains uncertain. While some see market growth potential in Mercosur, critics fear negative repercussions on local industries and environmental standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
