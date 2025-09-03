Rescue Teams Race Against Time in Sundernagar Landslide Tragedy

The death toll from the Sundernagar landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district has tragically risen to six, with rescue operations underway to find the missing. Police reported the recovery of three more bodies from the debris on Wednesday.

The landslide, which buried two houses, triggered an immediate response from the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Despite rescuers pulling out three bodies, the search persists for three others trapped under the landslide's devastating aftermath.

Mandi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Apoorv Devgan detailed the grim scenario, revealing efforts to locate two people from a collapsed house and another individual caught in his car. Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal clarified that the landslide affected an SUV and its missing driver, compounding the urgency of the ongoing search.

