India Accelerates Pharma Reforms with Streamlined Regulatory Amendments

In a strategic move towards bolstering India's pharmaceutical landscape, the Union Health Ministry is poised to amend the New Drugs and Clinical Trials (NDCT) Rules of 2019. This initiative, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directives, aims to slash regulatory hurdles and foster ease of doing business in the sector.

The proposed amendments, published in the Gazette of India on August 28, 2025, call for public feedback. They are designed to streamline the application processes for test licenses and Bioavailability/Bioequivalence (BA/BE) studies. Notably, the current test license system would transition to a simpler notification or intimation process, drastically cutting application processing times.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is set to benefit from these changes, optimizing resource deployment and enhancing regulatory oversight. This move affirms the Indian government's dedication to aligning domestic pharmaceutical regulations with global standards, ultimately strengthening India's role as a prominent player in international clinical research and development.