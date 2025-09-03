Russia's Crucial Role in Helping China Surpass US in Nuclear Capacity

In a significant development for global energy dynamics, Russia is set to assist China in outpacing the United States as the world's leading producer of nuclear power. This was confirmed by Alexei Likhachev, chief of Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation, during a broadcast on Russian state television following discussions in Beijing.

The United States currently boasts the largest network of nuclear reactors with nearly 97 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity, but China is rapidly advancing with a goal to surpass this figure. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, China had 53.2 GW of nuclear capacity as of April 2024, with plans to reach over 100 GW.

Likhachev confirmed Russia's commitment, stating, "Of course. We will help. We are already helping," referring to Russia's assistance in constructing nuclear reactors in China and its plans to support China's ambitious nuclear fuel needs through advanced technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)