Egypt's Historic Rent Overhaul: Stability Shaken for Millions

In a significant policy shift, Egypt's parliament has sanctioned an overhaul of rent laws, dismantling decades-old caps that have kept tenants secure amidst ongoing economic challenges. The decision affects millions, drastically altering the landscape for renters reliant on stable, low-cost housing.

The revision targets 'old rent' contracts established prior to January 1996, marking the end of indefinite tenant rights in homes secured before this date. Tenants like the 84-year-old Khaddara Ibrahim Ali, whose rent was a consistent variable in an unstable economy, now face potential displacement and financial hardship.

While officials assure safety nets and alternative housing provisions, critics argue the reforms were hastily formulated following a court mandate. The abrupt change is expected to spike housing costs and strain Egypt's already pressured housing supply, potentially driving significant urban redevelopment and socio-economic shifts.

