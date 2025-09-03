Egypt's Historic Rent Overhaul: Stability Shaken for Millions
Egypt's parliament has approved a major rent law overhaul, ending rent caps that provided stability for many tenants like Khaddara Ibrahim Ali. The changes impact millions, raising concerns about displacement amid economic pressures. The government has pledged housing support, but experts question the speed and preparedness of the plan.
In a significant policy shift, Egypt's parliament has sanctioned an overhaul of rent laws, dismantling decades-old caps that have kept tenants secure amidst ongoing economic challenges. The decision affects millions, drastically altering the landscape for renters reliant on stable, low-cost housing.
The revision targets 'old rent' contracts established prior to January 1996, marking the end of indefinite tenant rights in homes secured before this date. Tenants like the 84-year-old Khaddara Ibrahim Ali, whose rent was a consistent variable in an unstable economy, now face potential displacement and financial hardship.
While officials assure safety nets and alternative housing provisions, critics argue the reforms were hastily formulated following a court mandate. The abrupt change is expected to spike housing costs and strain Egypt's already pressured housing supply, potentially driving significant urban redevelopment and socio-economic shifts.
