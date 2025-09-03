Yamuna Waters Surge: Delhi on High Alert Amid Rising River Threat

Amid intense rainfall in Delhi, the Yamuna River's water level surged to 208.66 meters at the Old Railway Bridge by Wednesday afternoon, exceeding the danger mark of 205.33 meters. This rise has prompted precautionary evacuations among those residing in vulnerable areas, with shopkeepers in Monastery Market clearing their stores to avert flood-related damages.

Shopkeeper accounts reveal stores will remain closed for the next four to five days, following warnings from authorities about rising water levels. A market vendor shared with ANI, "I am relocating my stock as instructed by the administration regarding the river's height. Our market will remain closed amid this threat."

Surveying areas like Yamuna Bazar, residents navigate deep waters as they vacate, while Delhi minister Parvesh Verma inspected the ITO barrage. Verma reassured citizens by declaring no imminent flood danger, attributing safety to the improved water-retention strategies of the Yamuna. "The people of Delhi are safe," Verma asserted, citing enhanced river capacity, as forecasts predict ongoing rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)