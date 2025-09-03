Left Menu

Yamuna Waters Surge: Delhi on High Alert Amid Rising River Threat

Heavy rains in Delhi have pushed the Yamuna River to alarming levels of 208.66 meters, exceeding the danger mark of 205.33 meters. Authorities assure no flooding as precautionary evacuations continue. Delhi minister Parvesh Verma emphasizes improved water management and safety, urging residents not to panic amid continued rainfall forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:58 IST
Yamuna Waters Surge: Delhi on High Alert Amid Rising River Threat
Yamuna water level recorded an all time increase of 208.66 metres (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid intense rainfall in Delhi, the Yamuna River's water level surged to 208.66 meters at the Old Railway Bridge by Wednesday afternoon, exceeding the danger mark of 205.33 meters. This rise has prompted precautionary evacuations among those residing in vulnerable areas, with shopkeepers in Monastery Market clearing their stores to avert flood-related damages.

Shopkeeper accounts reveal stores will remain closed for the next four to five days, following warnings from authorities about rising water levels. A market vendor shared with ANI, "I am relocating my stock as instructed by the administration regarding the river's height. Our market will remain closed amid this threat."

Surveying areas like Yamuna Bazar, residents navigate deep waters as they vacate, while Delhi minister Parvesh Verma inspected the ITO barrage. Verma reassured citizens by declaring no imminent flood danger, attributing safety to the improved water-retention strategies of the Yamuna. "The people of Delhi are safe," Verma asserted, citing enhanced river capacity, as forecasts predict ongoing rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Global Standards: Eraaya and EBIX's Impactful Journey

Pioneering Global Standards: Eraaya and EBIX's Impactful Journey

 United States
2
Venezuela Turns to USDT Amid Economic Squeeze: Crypto as a Currency Solution

Venezuela Turns to USDT Amid Economic Squeeze: Crypto as a Currency Solution

 Global
3
Xi Jinping Showcases Power at Military Parade with Putin and Kim

Xi Jinping Showcases Power at Military Parade with Putin and Kim

 Global
4
Moradabad Police Scandal: Cover-Up Attempt in Beef Smuggling Case

Moradabad Police Scandal: Cover-Up Attempt in Beef Smuggling Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025