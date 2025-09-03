Zelenskiy Seeks Stronger Sanctions After Sweeping Russian Air Assault

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to meet with allies in Denmark and France this Wednesday, aiming to intensify pressure on Moscow following a comprehensive air attack by Russian forces on Ukraine.

The assault, which targeted energy and transport infrastructure, involved over 500 drones and numerous missiles, impacting 14 sites and injuring railway workers, according to Ukrainian officials.

In response, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for stronger pressure on Russia's war economy to halt the aggression. Meetings with Nordic and Baltic leaders, as well as key EU and U.S. allies, are scheduled, focusing on security guarantees for Ukraine. Meanwhile, NATO and EU leaders consider potential peacekeeping solutions.