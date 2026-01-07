Trump Critiques NATO, Reaffirms U.S. Influence

Former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a scathing critique of NATO, asserting that the military alliance relies heavily on Washington for its survival. His remarks followed a collective pushback from European leaders reaffirming NATO unity and rejecting Trump's previous comments regarding Greenland.

Trump claimed credit for prompting NATO members to boost their defense spending to 5% of GDP, emphasizing his influence. He pointed out that Europe was largely dependent on the U.S. for defense funding until his intervention.

European leaders maintained Arctic security should be a shared concern, underlining Greenland's status in NATO. Meanwhile, Nordic countries reiterated their commitment to a secure Arctic region. Trump also claimed his actions prevented a total Russian takeover of Ukraine and questioned NATO's efficacy without U.S. leadership.

