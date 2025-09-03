Left Menu

French Energy Strikes: EDF's Power Reduced Amid Pension Dispute

French utility giant EDF saw a reduction in electricity production by 2.6 gigawatts due to industrial action over pensions and wages. The limited scope of the strike, affecting nuclear and hydropower output, comes ahead of expected larger demonstrations amid low government approval ratings.

French utility EDF experienced a reduction in electricity production by 2.6 gigawatts on Wednesday, attributed to industrial actions focused on pension and wage disputes in the power and gas sectors.

The strikes, currently limited in scope, signal potential widespread protests as government approval ratings dwindle and a confidence vote looms.

Nuclear power production dipped by 2.1 GW, impacting three reactors, while hydropower dropped by 510 megawatts. Despite these disruptions, France is forecasted to remain a net power exporter, according to grid operator RTE.

