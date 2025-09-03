Delhi-NCR Braces for More Rain as Yamuna Overflows

Heavy downpours battered Delhi-NCR on Wednesday afternoon, as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which predicts further rains. The capital will experience a 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' today, with thunderstorms and rain anticipated tomorrow and a cloudy sky forecast from September 5 to 8.

In the aftermath of the early morning showers, the Yamuna River's water level touched 207 meters at the Old Railway Bridge, surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 meters. The river continues to pose a flood threat as its levels rise, nearing the historical peak of 208.66 meters.

To combat the situation, relief camps have been set up in Yamuna Khadar and Mayur Vihar Phase-I. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has stepped up its rescue missions, deploying multiple teams to ensure the safety of those in flood-affected regions. 'People in low-lying areas have been relocated to safer places,' shared NDRF Commandant Gyaneshwar Singh.

As rising waters infiltrate homes, evacuations were ordered in Yamuna Bazar, Old Usmanpur, and Old Garhi Mendu. Residents, along with their livestock, were moved from inundated areas. A distressed Rakesh from Old Usmanpur reported that around 2,500 people were displaced, emphasizing a lack of sufficient facilities despite administrative support.

Outside Delhi, floods were reported in Noida's Sector 167, where the area surrounding the Yamuna River experienced severe inundation due to the heavy rainfall. The situation remains precarious as authorities monitor the developments closely. (ANI)