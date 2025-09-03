Left Menu

Nigeria's Pioneering Gas Production Shift with TotalEnergies

Nigeria's new production-sharing contract with TotalEnergies, guided by the recent Petroleum Industry Act, aims to boost gas production. This deal is seen as a template for future agreements, aligning with Nigeria's shift towards a gas-powered economy, despite regulatory and infrastructural challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:55 IST
Nigeria's Pioneering Gas Production Shift with TotalEnergies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigeria has signed a landmark production-sharing contract with TotalEnergies, marking the first deal under a new legal framework intended to enhance gas production. The regulatory body announced that this agreement would serve as a baseline for future gas-related contracts.

The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), enacted in 2021, introduces tailored economic strategies for oil and gas sectors while offering incentives like tax credits to stimulate gas-focused development. This agreement encompasses oil and gas exploration over 2,000 square kilometers in the Niger Delta, awarded last year.

Industry leaders are optimistic about Nigeria's transition to a gas-based economy. Despite the optimism, challenges such as infrastructure deficits and thorough regulatory reforms are critical to fully unlocking the sector's potential, as emphasized by analysts highlighting ongoing risks for investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Defiance in the Shadows: A Chinese Protestor's Message to Xi

Defiance in the Shadows: A Chinese Protestor's Message to Xi

 Global
2
Historic Sentencing in Spanish Soccer Racism Case

Historic Sentencing in Spanish Soccer Racism Case

 Spain
3
Trump's Tariff Tango: India Offers 'No Tariffs' to US Amid Trade Tensions

Trump's Tariff Tango: India Offers 'No Tariffs' to US Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Internal Struggles Amid Student Protests

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Internal Struggles Amid Student Protests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025