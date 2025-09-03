Borosil Renewables: Solar Glass Pioneer Struggles with Rising Losses

Borosil Renewables, a prominent player in the solar glass manufacturing industry, has reported a notable increase in its consolidated loss for the June quarter, reaching Rs 203.48 crore. The latest figures contrast starkly with the Rs 14.23 crore loss recorded in the same quarter for the previous financial year.

The company's financial difficulties have been exacerbated by a decline in total income, which decreased to Rs 352.86 crore, compared to Rs 374.32 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. Despite the challenges, Borosil Renewables remains a key figure within the solar glass sector.

Known for its association with the Borosil Group, the company's recent financial performance was revealed in a regulatory exchange filing, shedding light on the ongoing challenges faced within the renewable energy market.