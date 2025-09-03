Left Menu

Borosil Renewables: Solar Glass Pioneer Struggles with Rising Losses

Borosil Renewables reported a consolidated loss of Rs 203.48 crore for the June quarter, significantly higher than the previous year's Rs 14.23 crore loss. The company's total income decreased to Rs 352.86 crore, down from Rs 374.32 crore, as per the recent exchange filing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:07 IST
Borosil Renewables: Solar Glass Pioneer Struggles with Rising Losses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Borosil Renewables, a prominent player in the solar glass manufacturing industry, has reported a notable increase in its consolidated loss for the June quarter, reaching Rs 203.48 crore. The latest figures contrast starkly with the Rs 14.23 crore loss recorded in the same quarter for the previous financial year.

The company's financial difficulties have been exacerbated by a decline in total income, which decreased to Rs 352.86 crore, compared to Rs 374.32 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. Despite the challenges, Borosil Renewables remains a key figure within the solar glass sector.

Known for its association with the Borosil Group, the company's recent financial performance was revealed in a regulatory exchange filing, shedding light on the ongoing challenges faced within the renewable energy market.

TRENDING

1
Historic Sentencing in Spanish Soccer Racism Case

Historic Sentencing in Spanish Soccer Racism Case

 Spain
2
Trump's Tariff Tango: India Offers 'No Tariffs' to US Amid Trade Tensions

Trump's Tariff Tango: India Offers 'No Tariffs' to US Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Internal Struggles Amid Student Protests

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Internal Struggles Amid Student Protests

 India
4
British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner's Tax Controversy

British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner's Tax Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025