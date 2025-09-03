Uttar Pradesh Eyes Deep-Tech Future with IIT Kanpur at the Helm

In a bid to establish Uttar Pradesh as a leader in technology and sustainable development, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for enhanced collaboration between industry and academia. The statement was made during the Samanvay industry-academia engagement program at IIT Kanpur on Wednesday.

Adityanath emphasized the critical role of discussions on Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and Sustainability, asserting that such collaboration is vital for addressing global challenges and fostering a self-reliant India. He also pointed to historical economic contributions, noting India's potential rise to the world's third-largest economy.

Praising IIT Kanpur's contributions, the CM urged the development of India's first Deep-Tech 2025 model there. Highlighting infrastructure advancements, he noted Uttar Pradesh's transformation into the country's second-largest economy. The event also saw the launch of DeepTech Bharat 2025, which included key stakeholders from various sectors, aiming to make Uttar Pradesh a deep-tech-ready state.

