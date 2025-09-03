French Power Struggle: EDF Strike Causes Limited Electricity Disruptions

Electricity production by French utility EDF was scaled back by 2.7 gigawatts on Wednesday as workers engaged in industrial action concerning pensions and wages. Although the strike's intensity was limited, broader demonstrations are anticipated, highlighting public discontent and low government approval as a confidence vote looms.

Nuclear power output saw a 2.1 GW reduction, impacting four reactors, while hydropower production fell by 630 megawatts. The Flamanville and Dampierre reactors' output is projected to resume later on Wednesday; however, Saint Alban is scheduled to come back online by 1300 GMT.

Despite the industrial action, France maintained its status as a net power exporter, supported by wind and solar energy compensating for the 4.4% supply reduction. In the gas sector, operations at the Dunkirk LNG terminal remained largely unaffected, with no impact on output or logistics observed.