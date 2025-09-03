Left Menu

French Power Struggle: EDF Strike Causes Limited Electricity Disruptions

EDF's electricity production decreased by 2.7 gigawatts due to workers' strike over pensions and wages. Nuclear and hydropower output saw reductions, but France remained a net power exporter. The impact on the gas sector was minimal, with no significant disruptions reported at the Dunkirk LNG terminal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Electricity production by French utility EDF was scaled back by 2.7 gigawatts on Wednesday as workers engaged in industrial action concerning pensions and wages. Although the strike's intensity was limited, broader demonstrations are anticipated, highlighting public discontent and low government approval as a confidence vote looms.

Nuclear power output saw a 2.1 GW reduction, impacting four reactors, while hydropower production fell by 630 megawatts. The Flamanville and Dampierre reactors' output is projected to resume later on Wednesday; however, Saint Alban is scheduled to come back online by 1300 GMT.

Despite the industrial action, France maintained its status as a net power exporter, supported by wind and solar energy compensating for the 4.4% supply reduction. In the gas sector, operations at the Dunkirk LNG terminal remained largely unaffected, with no impact on output or logistics observed.

