New Energy Corridor: Panama's Ambitious Gas Pipeline Project

Panama's President, Jose Raul Mulino, has begun the process of developing a new interoceanic energy corridor with a gas pipeline for the Panama Canal. The Panama Canal board has authorized the selection process, with the final concessionaire to be chosen by the end of 2026.

In a strategic move to boost energy efficiency, Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino announced plans for a new gas pipeline. This project aims to transform the Panama Canal into an interoceanic energy corridor, enhancing its role in global trade.

The Panama Canal board has taken significant steps to kick-start this endeavor by authorizing the selection process. Officials plan to begin prequalifying interested parties within the year, reflecting a methodical approach to ensuring the project's success.

By the fourth quarter of 2026, the selection of the final concessionaire is expected, setting the stage for Panama to enhance its energy infrastructure and assert its position in the energy sector.

