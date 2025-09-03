Uttarakhand Gears Up for Grand Kumbh Mela 2027 with Comprehensive Preparations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued a directive for timely and efficient preparations ahead of the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, emphasizing that all permanent works should be finalized by October 2026. As detailed in an official press release, the Chief Minister called for departments to classify and complete prioritized projects with coordinated efforts.

Addressing a high-level meeting at the Secretariat, Chief Minister Dhami underscored the importance of a grand and spiritual Kumbh, holding it as the state government's top priority. He 강조된 that all work related to the fair should align with the master plan, which includes marking all sectors, routes, parking, ghats, and campsites to ensure efficient land use. Furthermore, to alleviate crowd pressure, new and expanded ghats should be ready on schedule.

The Chief Minister also stressed the removal of encroachments from government land to ensure smooth operations during the fair. He called for the timely completion of the Haridwar Ganga Corridor and the Bahadarabad-Shyampur bypass. Additionally, he advocated for enhanced traffic and parking solutions, including shuttle services and improved internal routes and pathways.

Underlining the significance of cleanliness and sustainability, Chief Minister Dhami proposed a zero-waste concept for solid waste management, along with adequate arrangements for toilets and changing rooms, especially for women devotees. Continuous cleaning of the ghats is also a priority, as is ensuring all safety measures, including lifeguards and safety equipment, at various ghats.

For the positive experience of devotees, Dhami stressed on good treatment by well-trained personnel. Health facilities within the fair grounds are also on the agenda, with plans for temporary hospitals and medical teams. Furthermore, a call for the use of IT and digital services will manifest in the form of mobile apps, helplines, and information centers providing real-time updates. The Chief Secretary is tasked with reviewing preparations every 15 days leading up to the Kumbh.

