Immediate Action: APD Mobilizes for Crop Damage Assessment in Jammu & Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Agriculture Production Department is set to conduct immediate field assessments in flood and landslide-affected areas. Spearheaded by Additional Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar, the action aims to protect farmers' interests and bolster the agricultural sector through comprehensive reports and strategic interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Agriculture Production Department of Jammu and Kashmir will begin immediate field assessments in areas struck by recent floods and landslides. This initiative is part of a broader effort to compile a comprehensive report on losses sustained, according to an official spokesperson.

Additional Chief Secretary of APD, Shailendra Kumar, emphasized that all efforts will be made to safeguard farmers and strengthen the agricultural community's resilience across the region. Kumar led a high-level meeting to evaluate the extent of damage to crops caused by heavy rains.

Departments have been tasked with urgent field assessments and loss reporting. Technical teams will be deployed to provide critical support, distribute necessary inputs, and offer guidance on crop restoration. Collaboration with scientists from Sher-e-Kashmir University for scientific solutions and introducing adaptive crop varieties is also underway.

