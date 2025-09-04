Left Menu

Federal Reserve's Dovish Tone Lifts Asian Stocks Amid Global Market Tensions

Asian stocks rose as dovish remarks from Federal Reserve officials eased investor concerns over global growth and bond market selloffs. While Australian and Japanese indices advanced, China's markets struggled amid regulatory cooling measures. Investors remained wary of longer-dated bond markets, despite relief from the Fed's supportive comments.

Asian stock markets experienced gains on Thursday morning, buoyed by dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials, which helped alleviate investor anxiety amid global growth concerns and bond market downturns. Australia's shares climbed 0.8%, recovering from a significant one-day sell-off, while the Nikkei 225 of Japan increased by 1.2%.

Gains were not uniform, as the MSCI Asia-Pacific index outside Japan lost 0.2%, hindered by a decline in Chinese stocks. The Shanghai Composite fell by 1.6%, marking its third day of losses, following reports of regulatory cooling measures on the horizon. Overall market sentiment has been affected by a sell-off in long-term bonds and anticipation for the critical U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

Globally, the bond market sell-off slowed overnight, but concerns over the fiscal health of major economies like Japan, Britain, and the U.S. kept borrowing costs high. Investors gained confidence from supportive comments by Federal Reserve officials, pushing U.S. stock futures up slightly. The Federal Reserve's Beige Book emphasized concerns over the U.S. economy, contributing to heightened expectations of a rate cut at the Fed's forthcoming meeting.

