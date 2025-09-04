Left Menu

Delhi's Downpour Dilemma: Yamuna's Menacing Heights

Delhi faces severe flooding from torrential rains, causing the Yamuna River to overflow its banks. Despite a slight decrease, water levels remain above the danger mark. The city's infrastructure is crippled, roads are waterlogged, and residents are displaced, mirroring similar chaos in Jammu and Himachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:28 IST
Yamuna water level declines (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi grapples with intense flooding caused by relentless rains, a slight decline has been observed in the Yamuna River's water levels. The river receded to 207.47 meters at the Old Railway Bridge on Thursday at 8 am, a marginal decrease from 207.48 meters reported between 6 and 7 am.

Despite this slight drop, the Yamuna remains perilously above the danger mark of 205.33 meters. The river's water level surged to a record 208.66 meters yesterday amid heavy rains, prompting an exodus of residents from low-lying areas like Yamuna Bazar as they navigated through knee-deep waters.

Other areas, including Yamuna Khadar, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, and Nigam Bodh Ghat, have also been submerged. Monastery Market and nearby residential zones are inundated, affecting locals and businesses alike. Meanwhile, commuters face significant challenges as major roads such as Krishna Menon Marg, Feroz Shah Kotla Road, and Arjangarh are waterlogged, exacerbating traffic woes.

On Wednesday morning, the National Highway 44 flyover partially collapsed due to the high river overflow, adding to travelers' woes. Elsewhere, in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, relentless rainfall persists for a third day, prompting a red alert for hazardous weather. Himachal Pradesh faces similar weather-related disruptions, with schools and colleges closed until September 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

