Novatek Pioneers: First Arctic LNG 2 Cargo Reaches China

Russian energy company Novatek has successfully delivered its first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Arctic LNG 2 project to China, marking a significant milestone despite challenges posed by Western sanctions and logistical issues. The delivery precedes a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vladivostok | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:54 IST
Russian energy producer Novatek has achieved a significant milestone by delivering its first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Arctic LNG 2 project, according to the RIA news agency. A senior manager from the company confirmed the shipment amid Western sanctions and logistical hurdles.

Yevgeny Ambrosov, Deputy CEO of Novatek, announced that the Arctic LNG 2 project has begun operations with its first vessel successfully reaching China. This coincides with an impending meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Data from Kpler and LSEG confirmed China received its first LNG shipment from the sanctioned Russian project.

The production at Arctic LNG commenced in December 2023. However, Novatek is confronting delays in gas cargo deliveries due to a scarcity of ice-class gas carriers and the ongoing sanctions linked to Russia's conflict with Ukraine. Despite these challenges, the project's initial cargo delivery marks a forward step in Russia-China energy relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

