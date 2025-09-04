Delhi on High Alert: Yamuna Swells, Metro Access Limited Amid Flooding Concerns

In response to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that the approach road to the Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Despite the challenges, the metro station remains operational, with an interchange facility available. Commuters are urged to plan their journeys accordingly and explore alternative routes.

The Yamuna River has been flowing above its danger level mark of 205.33 meters, following relentless rains in the capital. On Thursday, water levels at the Old Railway Bridge recorded 207.47 meters, causing increased concern among authorities. With the warning level set at 204.5 meters and evacuation protocols initiated at 206 meters, the situation remains precarious.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts continued adverse weather, forecasting thunderstorms and rain for the coming days. Waterlogging and potential flooding challenges continue to plague Delhi, with visuals depicting submerged vehicles and inundated buildings across various areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)