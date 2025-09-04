Left Menu

Delhi Grapples with Severe Waterlogging as Yamuna Overflows

Water from the overflowing Yamuna river inundated parts of Delhi, halting cremations in Geeta Colony. Workers report lack of government assistance and dangerous conditions due to rising waters. The river's level remains above the danger mark, causing significant disruption and prompting potential evacuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:55 IST
Image from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Severe waterlogging gripped parts of the national capital as the Yamuna river overflowed on Thursday, leading to chaos in East Delhi's Geeta Colony. Cremations were halted due to floodwaters invading the premises.

A worker at the site lamented the absence of government aid, revealing that wood for cremations was swept away. Consequently, some cremations had to be performed on the roads, marking the worst flooding since 2023.

Arun Sharma, another worker at the site, reported water levels of 11 to 12 feet deep, with fears of them rising further. He expressed concerns over potential dangers, including the presence of snakes in the floodwaters, compelling authorities to redirect bodies to other areas of Delhi.

Despite the critical situation, Sharma noted minimal government intervention, limited to providing food supplies. Data recorded the Yamuna's water level at Old Railway Bridge at 207.47 meters on Thursday morning, consistently surpassing the danger level mark and warning threshold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

