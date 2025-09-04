Supreme Court Raises Alarm on Deforestation and Floods in Himalayan States

The Supreme Court of India has expressed grave concerns over the relentless floods affecting Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab, attributing part of the blame to illegal tree felling in these mountainous regions. Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, along with Justice K Vinod Chandran, emphasized the magnitude of the issue by highlighting footage showing torrents of timber logs swept away by floodwaters in Himachal Pradesh.

The bench has issued notices to the central government and various state authorities, including the Environment and Jal Shakti Ministries, the National Disaster Management Authority, and relevant states. The court has scheduled a hearing on the matter in two weeks. CJI Gavai lamented the severe landslides and floods, noting media reports of rampant illegal logging, stressing the need for a balanced approach to development.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was requested to address the issue with top environment officials, acknowledging humanity's detrimental interference with nature. These hearings arise from a plea by Anamika Rana, demanding guidelines or an investigation into recurring disasters, urging robust protection measures for the Himalayan ecology, and seeking accountability from officials on environmental compliance and disaster preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)