North Central Railway Boosts Security with CCTV Installation Across Divisions

The North Central Railway is making significant strides in passenger security by announcing the installation of CCTV cameras in all passenger coaches across its Prayagraj, Jhansi, and Agra divisions. A total of 895 LHB coaches and 887 ICF coaches will be under surveillance, ensuring comprehensive coverage across different train types.

In a bid to enhance monitoring, AI-powered cameras are set to be installed in select premium trains such as the Prayagraj Express and Shramshakti Express. These advanced cameras will first appear in several key services, including Prayagraj Express, Shramshakti Express, and other prominent routes like the Prayagraj-Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Express.

Each AC coach will receive four cameras, with general compartments and pantry cars featuring six cameras each. Capable of recording at speeds over 100 km/h and in low-light environments, these devices will monitor all coach movements, with data being analyzed at NCR headquarters and Divisional Railway Manager offices. The CPRO of NCR, Shashikant Tripathi, emphasized this initiative as a means to build passenger confidence and aid in swift security responses.

