Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Devastates Kullu, Relief Efforts Underway

A landslide of tragic proportions has struck the region of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, claiming the lives of several individuals, including some from Jammu and Kashmir. In response, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has extended condolences and affirmed the commitment of his office to support local relief efforts, collaborating closely with Kullu's administration.

Ealier today, Torul Raveesh, Kullu's Deputy Commissioner, confirmed to ANI that the calamity has resulted in one confirmed death, while several others remain trapped beneath the debris. Rescue operations witnessed partial success as three individuals were extracted and are now receiving medical treatment.

The landslide, triggered by torrential rains, ravaged parts of Kullu, most notably in Akhada Bazaar. Significant damage has impacted two to three houses in the area. Emergency response teams, encompassing the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Home Guard, Fire Department, and Police Department, swiftly commenced rescue operations. Under the leadership of Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh and SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran, along with local MLA Sunder Singh Thakur, the district administration remains engaged in unrelenting search and rescue efforts.

