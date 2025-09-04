Left Menu

Punjab Police Strike Against Cross-Border Narco-Terror Networks

In a significant crackdown, Amritsar Police arrested three individuals tied to a cross-border smuggling network, recovering heroin, weapons, and drug money. Meanwhile, Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force arrested two associates of a foreign terrorist, further disrupting organized crime in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:55 IST
Image of the recovery (Photo/DGP Punjab Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring intelligence-led operation, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police apprehended three operatives involved in a sophisticated cross-border arms and narco-hawala network, as confirmed by the Director General of Punjab Police.

The investigation revealed links between the accused, Harpreet Singh and Gurpal Singh, and cross-border smugglers, with police seizing 2.02 kg of heroin and multiple pistols. The associates, including Ranjodh Singh, were notably active in the border areas of Punjab.

This operation underscores Punjab Police's efforts to dismantle organized crime. In a separate joint task, the Anti-Gangster Task Force arrested operatives linked to foreign terrorist Lakhvir Singh, seizing more firearms, in a decisive move against narco-terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

