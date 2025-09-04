Congress Slams Modi Government Over Ethanol Policy Allegations

In a biting critique, Congress leader and AICC Media & Publicity Chairman Pawan Khera took aim at the Modi administration, targeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the government's ethanol-blended petrol policy. Khera accused the government of vote and petrol fraud, alleging that they misled the public with the E-20 Policy, dubbing it "Petrol Chori."

Khera lambasted Nitin Gadkari's aggressive promotion of ethanol since 2014, arguing that the promises of cheaper fuel and ethanol production from wood-based materials were never realized. Instead, the public faces higher petrol prices, poor vehicle performance, and a significant water usage concern. Meanwhile, sugar mills profit amid the soaring costs.

Raising conflict of interest concerns, Khera pointed to ethanol supplies linked to Gadkari's family, questioning the policy's true intent. He posed five probing questions to the government, challenging the efficacy and intent behind the ethanol blending policy and its purported economic benefits to farmers, contrasting it with rising costs for the middle class.