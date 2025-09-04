Mamata Banerjee Condemns BJP's Alleged Anti-Bengali Stance

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a fierce criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a recent state assembly session, accusing the party of being adversarial towards Bengali-speaking citizens. She predicted a future where the BJP would no longer have any legislative presence in the state, emphasizing that no party that engages in linguistic oppression could achieve success in Bengal.

Banerjee did not mince words, labeling the BJP as both a 'party of vote-chors' and 'corrupt to the core.' She described the BJP as a national disgrace and declared a motion under rule 169 condemning their alleged actions against Bengali-speakers across India. Her statements prompted heated protests from the opposition, resulting in the suspension of BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul.

The Chief Minister further accused the BJP of unethical and unconstitutional practices, criticizing the purported misuse of the Army for political purposes. Banerjee's comments followed accusations from the Trinamool Congress regarding alleged atrocities against Bengali migrant workers in BJP-governed states. The political tension comes amid preparations for the upcoming West Bengal elections next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)