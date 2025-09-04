Historic GST Overhaul Spurs Economic Relief in Rajasthan
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma applauds the GST Council's decision to reduce tax slabs, calling it historic. The reform simplifies the GST structure, benefiting the common man, farmers, and traders, and promises a special Diwali by easing financial burdens and accelerating national development.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma commended the GST Council's decision to reduce tax slabs, describing it as a historic reform. He emphasized that the changes will bring substantial relief to the common man and make the upcoming Diwali particularly special.
Addressing the media, Sharma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he termed a landmark move in GST reforms. The Council's sweeping changes, which simplify the indirect tax regime by consolidating slabs to 5% and 18%, take effect from September 22, coinciding with the start of Navaratri.
Sharma highlighted the broad benefits of the reform, noting that simplifying the GST structure will provide major relief to farmers, traders, and the middle class. This move, he stated, underscores the government's dedication to assisting those at the socio-economic margins and will stimulate the country's advancement.
ALSO READ
India's GST Reforms Simplify Economy with Logical Tax Slabs
GST Reduction on Dairy Products: A Boost for Indian Farmers
Lloyds Banking Group Eyes Cost Reductions Amid Performance Shake-Up
Trust Catalyzes GST Reforms as Modi Unveils Sweeping Tax Reductions
Transformative GST Reduction: Boost for Real Estate