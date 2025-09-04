Historic GST Overhaul Spurs Economic Relief in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma commended the GST Council's decision to reduce tax slabs, describing it as a historic reform. He emphasized that the changes will bring substantial relief to the common man and make the upcoming Diwali particularly special.

Addressing the media, Sharma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he termed a landmark move in GST reforms. The Council's sweeping changes, which simplify the indirect tax regime by consolidating slabs to 5% and 18%, take effect from September 22, coinciding with the start of Navaratri.

Sharma highlighted the broad benefits of the reform, noting that simplifying the GST structure will provide major relief to farmers, traders, and the middle class. This move, he stated, underscores the government's dedication to assisting those at the socio-economic margins and will stimulate the country's advancement.