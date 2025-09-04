Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Floods: Rescues and Political Criticism Amid Rising Waters

The Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force and Police are actively rescuing and relocating citizens amid severe flooding in Budgam and surrounding areas. Political criticism has emerged, with AAP's Rouf Ahmad Sheikh denouncing the government's response. Heavy rains continue to trigger flood-like conditions across the region.

J&K SDRF carries out rescue operations in the flood affected areas of Budgam district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is vigorously conducting rescue operations in Budgam district following severe flooding due to heavy rainfall. Senior Superintendent of Police SDRF Masroor Ahmad Mir reported that approximately 600 to 650 civilians have been evacuated to safer locations as waters rise in South Kashmir.

Amid ongoing rescue efforts in Anantnag by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, political tensions surfaced. Rouf Ahmad Sheikh, district president of the Aam Aadmi Party, criticized the Omar Abdullah-led administration, branding it ineffective in managing the flood crisis, as affected citizens seek assistance.

Union Territory Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed that affected residents were moved to safety after a breach in the Jhelum River bund near Zoonipora, Budgam, caused significant flooding. Concern looms for other areas as evacuation and prevention efforts continue to escalate amid relentless monsoon rains.

