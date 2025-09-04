Left Menu

Floods and Rainfall Chaos: Punjab's Struggle with Nature's Fury

Punjab farmers face devastating crop losses as Satluj River floods fields, while heavy rains trigger wall collapses and waterlogging across the region. Authorities respond with relief efforts, but residents demand urgent action. Meteorological alerts continue for Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh amid ongoing weather challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:05 IST
Floods and Rainfall Chaos: Punjab's Struggle with Nature's Fury
Punjab: Farmers suffer crop losses as Satluj water enters fields in Fazilka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Farmers in Punjab's Fazilka district reported substantial crop damage as water from the Satluj River inundated around 1,500 acres of paddy fields. They have appealed to the government for compensation and debt relief. Farmers indicated that relief measures like fodder and essential supplies are inadequate.

Authorities in Punjab have set up relief centers in Jalalabad, where affected families receive support, including ration kits and boats. Jalalabad Naib Tehsildar Shanu assured the public that the situation is controlled and urged residents to remain calm.

The heavy rainfall also caused a boundary wall collapse in Zirakpur, Mohali, raising security concerns among residents. Despite past incidents, residents say authorities have neglected their pleas for assistance.

In addition, the Union Agriculture Minister visited Amritsar to oversee relief efforts. Meanwhile, meteorological warnings persist for Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, with heavy rain expected in several regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

