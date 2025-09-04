Global Markets Steady Amid Bond Auction Success and Fed Rate Cut Hopes

World stocks saw an uptick on Thursday, spurred by dovish statements from Federal Reserve officials and a smoothly conducted 30-year debt auction in Japan. These factors eased concerns in the bond markets, particularly as European stocks showed resilience despite an overnight decline in Chinese markets.

The FTSEurofirst 300 gained 0.4%, with marginal increases seen in S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures as anxiety over borrowing costs in key Western economies declined. Concurrently, OPEC+ discussions on output targets contributed to a dip in oil prices as traders awaited Friday's key U.S. jobs report.

Amidst anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut, Salesforce's shares plunged 7% due to disappointing third-quarter revenue. The Chinese tech sector also faced declines as Beijing introduced cooling measures, but Tokyo and India's markets rebounded significantly.

