Left Menu

Global Markets Steady Amid Bond Auction Success and Fed Rate Cut Hopes

World stocks rose on Thursday as positive commentary from Federal Reserve officials and a smooth Japanese bond auction soothed market nerves. European stocks fared well, despite China's market dip affecting Aussie and Kiwi dollars. U.S. markets anticipate a rate cut, as Salesforce shares fall dramatically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:16 IST
Global Markets Steady Amid Bond Auction Success and Fed Rate Cut Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World stocks saw an uptick on Thursday, spurred by dovish statements from Federal Reserve officials and a smoothly conducted 30-year debt auction in Japan. These factors eased concerns in the bond markets, particularly as European stocks showed resilience despite an overnight decline in Chinese markets.

The FTSEurofirst 300 gained 0.4%, with marginal increases seen in S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures as anxiety over borrowing costs in key Western economies declined. Concurrently, OPEC+ discussions on output targets contributed to a dip in oil prices as traders awaited Friday's key U.S. jobs report.

Amidst anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut, Salesforce's shares plunged 7% due to disappointing third-quarter revenue. The Chinese tech sector also faced declines as Beijing introduced cooling measures, but Tokyo and India's markets rebounded significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Crack International Mobile Tower Equipment Theft Racket

Delhi Police Crack International Mobile Tower Equipment Theft Racket

 India
2

New Leadership Steers India's Mutual Fund Industry to New Heights

 India
3
Thaksin Shinawatra's Flight Amidst Thailand's Political Drama

Thaksin Shinawatra's Flight Amidst Thailand's Political Drama

 Global
4
The Transportation Dilemma: Parents Struggle Between Jobs and Kids' Education

The Transportation Dilemma: Parents Struggle Between Jobs and Kids' Educatio...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025