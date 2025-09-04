Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences: Unleashing Economic Potential

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has revealed plans for the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, which will operate under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated that the conference aims to present the state's industrial prowess and cultural heritage on a grand scale.

This effort builds on the success of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit, initiated in 2003. The event has consistently transformed Gujarat into India's most industrialized and urbanized state. With these regional conferences, Patel outlined ambitions to boost industrial growth across Gujarat's different regions, while showcasing future-ready mega projects.

The Chief Minister emphasized that sector-specific investments in various areas will set a fresh trajectory for development, promoting local MSMEs and enabling direct investor engagement with the regional ecosystem. Additionally, platforms like trade shows and exhibitions will serve to further advance the Prime Minister's 'Vocal for Local - Local for Global' vision.

