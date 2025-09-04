Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Unpreparedness for Floods Sparks Criticism

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah visited flood-hit areas, highlighting severe property damage but no loss of life. Criticism arose over the central government's preparedness over the past 11 years. A renewed flood mitigation plan is on the agenda with calls for a relief package for the affected districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:05 IST
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah visits flood-affected Srinagar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Srinagar's flood-affected regions to assess the situation. While confirming no casualties, Abdullah reported substantial property damage. He announced plans to urge the central government, through a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, to send an assessment team to the affected districts, including Kulgam, Anantnag, and Srinagar. The goal is to secure a comprehensive relief package for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Abdullah criticized the central government's inadequate flood preparedness over the past 11 years, questioning the measures implemented during this period. Promising action, he declared an upcoming review of the past decade's efforts, emphasizing the need for immediate and systematic preparations to prevent future crises following heavy rainfall.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary echoed Abdullah's sentiments, raising doubts about the central government's claims of progress. Highlighting flooding issues in both Kashmir and Jammu, Choudhary stressed the urgency of developing a new strategy to safeguard the region. Advisor to the CM, Nasir Aslam Wani, highlighted the failure to act on a decade-old flood mitigation plan and emphasized the need for a revised approach to avert recurring threats from heavy rain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

