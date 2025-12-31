BJP MLA Voices Discontent Over Alliance For Civic Polls

BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar expressed concern over the feelings of neglect experienced by grassroots workers following the BJP's alliance with Shiv Sena in upcoming civic polls across Thane, Mumbai, and Kalyan.

The alliance, which included intense negotiations with Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has left many BJP workers dissatisfied, as they felt the merger did not align with their expectations after eight years of organizational strengthening. Kelkar, representing Thane, underscored the determination of BJP workers who feel obstructed when denied opportunities.

Addressing allegations of ticket selling and denial of candidacy to many aspirants, Kelkar attributed the unrest to familial-like disagreements rather than administrative failures. Nonetheless, he proclaimed that the Mahayuti flag will be raised over the Thane Municipal Corporation as a sign of their commitment to victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)