BJP MLA Voices Discontent Over Alliance For Civic Polls

BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar claims grassroots workers feel sidelined due to alliances formed with Shiv Sena for upcoming civic polls in Thane, Mumbai, and Kalyan. Kelkar attributes discontent to unmet expectations and ticket-selling allegations, framing the issue as familial rather than systemic. Mahayuti remains committed to triumphing in Thane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:05 IST
BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar expressed concern over the feelings of neglect experienced by grassroots workers following the BJP's alliance with Shiv Sena in upcoming civic polls across Thane, Mumbai, and Kalyan.

The alliance, which included intense negotiations with Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has left many BJP workers dissatisfied, as they felt the merger did not align with their expectations after eight years of organizational strengthening. Kelkar, representing Thane, underscored the determination of BJP workers who feel obstructed when denied opportunities.

Addressing allegations of ticket selling and denial of candidacy to many aspirants, Kelkar attributed the unrest to familial-like disagreements rather than administrative failures. Nonetheless, he proclaimed that the Mahayuti flag will be raised over the Thane Municipal Corporation as a sign of their commitment to victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

