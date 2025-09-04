Legal Tides: Revolution Wind Faces Trump Administration Challenge

The Revolution Wind project, a venture between Orsted and Skyborn Renewables, has been halted by a stop-work order from the Trump administration, sparking legal action. State officials and the company argue the decision lacks legal standing and have filed lawsuits against the U.S. Interior Department. The project, 80% complete, was intended to provide renewable energy for 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Orsted, along with Connecticut and Rhode Island's attorneys general, asserts that the stoppage was enacted without proper authority or evidence. The legal filings, submitted in U.S. District Courts, seek to overturn the halt which, stakeholders claim, jeopardizes timelines and financial investments. The project's completion, initially set for next year, is now at risk of significant delays.

The case adds to broader tensions around wind energy under the Trump administration, which has shown a preference for opposing such developments. The administration's stance has previously influenced the pause of similar projects, including one by Norway's Equinor, later resolved through diplomatic channels. The outcome of the ongoing litigation will be crucial for the future of Revolution Wind and similar offshore wind initiatives in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)