RBI-led Panel Discusses Financial Stability Amid Global Challenges

The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led Sub-Committee of FSDC-SC convened to assess global and domestic macroeconomic developments impacting financial stability. Key discussions included KYC simplification, enhancing financial inclusion, and addressing challenges such as trade uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. The meeting emphasized resilience and inter-regulatory coordination.

Updated: 04-09-2025 21:52 IST
RBI-led Panel Discusses Financial Stability Amid Global Challenges
In a recent meeting led by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC-SC) examined significant macroeconomic and financial sector issues affecting global and domestic markets.

The panel reviewed and discussed improvements in inter-regulatory matters like KYC processes and financial inclusion initiatives, underscoring the need for economic resilience.

Attendees, including high-ranking officials from SEBI, IRDAI, PFRDA, and IBBI, focused on national strategies for financial inclusion and emphasized adapting to challenges presented by trade uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

