RBI-led Panel Discusses Financial Stability Amid Global Challenges

In a recent meeting led by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC-SC) examined significant macroeconomic and financial sector issues affecting global and domestic markets.

The panel reviewed and discussed improvements in inter-regulatory matters like KYC processes and financial inclusion initiatives, underscoring the need for economic resilience.

Attendees, including high-ranking officials from SEBI, IRDAI, PFRDA, and IBBI, focused on national strategies for financial inclusion and emphasized adapting to challenges presented by trade uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

