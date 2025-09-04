Uttarakhand's Infrastructure and Disaster Relief Efforts: A Comprehensive Overview

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned Rs 2.66 crore for a new vehicle parking facility in Ghansali market, Tehri Garhwal district. Concurrently, Rs 4.49 crore has been allocated for road construction involving hot mix interlocking tiles and drains in Dehradun's Dharmpur constituency, covering key zones such as Turner Road and Post Office Road.

Moreover, Dhami approved an extensive Rs 51.28 crore for building 120 Type II houses in Dehradun's Police Line Racecourse. In social welfare efforts, he sanctioned the Loktantra Senani Samman Pension for Shanta Tandon, including arrears of Rs 16,000 monthly up to October 2022 and Rs 20,000 thereafter.

Amidst ongoing challenges, the state's disaster management authorities sought Rs 5,702.15 crore from the central government. This relief targets repair and protection of infrastructure damaged by monsoon activity as well as future-proofing efforts. Since April 2025, Uttarakhand has suffered 79 fatalities, with several infrastructures and livestock critically impacted.