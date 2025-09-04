Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Infrastructure and Disaster Relief Efforts: A Comprehensive Overview

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned considerable funds for infrastructure projects, including parking, roadworks, and police housing. Additionally, the state has requested substantial relief aid from the central government to address recent monsoon damage, highlighting a significant need for disaster management and rehabilitation funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:52 IST
Uttarakhand's Infrastructure and Disaster Relief Efforts: A Comprehensive Overview
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned Rs 2.66 crore for a new vehicle parking facility in Ghansali market, Tehri Garhwal district. Concurrently, Rs 4.49 crore has been allocated for road construction involving hot mix interlocking tiles and drains in Dehradun's Dharmpur constituency, covering key zones such as Turner Road and Post Office Road.

Moreover, Dhami approved an extensive Rs 51.28 crore for building 120 Type II houses in Dehradun's Police Line Racecourse. In social welfare efforts, he sanctioned the Loktantra Senani Samman Pension for Shanta Tandon, including arrears of Rs 16,000 monthly up to October 2022 and Rs 20,000 thereafter.

Amidst ongoing challenges, the state's disaster management authorities sought Rs 5,702.15 crore from the central government. This relief targets repair and protection of infrastructure damaged by monsoon activity as well as future-proofing efforts. Since April 2025, Uttarakhand has suffered 79 fatalities, with several infrastructures and livestock critically impacted.

TRENDING

1
Traffic Chaos in Delhi: Yamuna Floods Disrupt Wazirabad Bridge

Traffic Chaos in Delhi: Yamuna Floods Disrupt Wazirabad Bridge

 India
2
Tragedy on the Tracks: Lisbon's Historic Streetcar Accident Shocks Nation

Tragedy on the Tracks: Lisbon's Historic Streetcar Accident Shocks Nation

 Portugal
3
Karnataka Cabinet Clears CM in MUDA Plot Controversy

Karnataka Cabinet Clears CM in MUDA Plot Controversy

 India
4
Jofra Archer's Fiery Spell Seizes 150th International Wicket Milestone

Jofra Archer's Fiery Spell Seizes 150th International Wicket Milestone

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025