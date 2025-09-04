Madhya Pradesh Honors Sanitation Workers, Launches Green Initiatives in Indore

In a ceremony celebrating Indore's remarkable cleanliness achievements, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honored sanitation workers and joined them for lunch on Thursday. Appreciating their diligence, CM Yadav noted their integral role in keeping the city at the forefront of national cleanliness rankings for eight consecutive years, underscoring their hard work and dedication.

Highlighting the connection between cleanliness and prosperity, the Chief Minister commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revitalizing traditional Indian cleanliness practices into a broader national movement. Indore's unmatched streak as the country's cleanest city, due largely to active resident participation and the unwavering efforts of sanitation workers, now garners international attention.

Unveiling Indore's future sustainability projects, Yadav introduced the 'Swachhata Ka Mahaguru' logo, celebrated local councilors for their contributions, and inaugurated India's first 'Zero Waste Zoo.' Furthermore, he launched 50 new electric city buses as part of a larger green transport initiative aimed at modernizing the city's public transit system.

With an emphasis on technological advancement, these electric buses are outfitted with digital payment systems, and safety features like GPS, CCTV, and public announcement systems. The CM also emphasized the positive impact of expanding connectivity via road, air, and rail on Indore's growth.

In addition to transport advancements, the Chief Minister conducted a virtual ground-breaking ceremony for Ranjeet Hanuman Temple's redevelopment project, aimed at enhancing tourism and preserving cultural heritage. The Rs 7 crore project promises upgraded facilities for devotees while maintaining the temple's historical essence.

