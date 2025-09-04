Crisis in Punjab: AAP and Central Government Unite in Flood Response

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia visited Punjab's flood-affected regions, specifically the Dina Nagar constituency in Gurdaspur district. The visit underscored the commitment of AAP workers and state officials as they distributed food, rations, and essential items to the affected residents.

Sisodia, accompanied by AAP's Punjab chief Sherry Kalsi and Halqa incharge Shamsher Singh, reported local elders likening the disaster to the 1988 floods, which displaced thousands but had receded within two days. In contrast, the current floods have persisted for twelve days with rising water levels, prompting Sisodia to highlight the rehabilitation challenges ahead.

On social media, Sisodia shared visuals of flood-impacted homes. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan surveyed Amritsar and Gurdaspur, labeling the situation serious. He confirmed two central teams are assessing the damage, promising continued central support for farmers and the public.

