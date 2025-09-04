Himachal's Monsoon Reboot: Government Fast-Tracks MGNREGS to Aid Rural Recovery

In response to the extensive devastation wreaked by the ongoing monsoon season, the Himachal Pradesh government has relaxed guidelines under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to facilitate prompt relief and rehabilitation efforts. The initiative is designed to meet the heightened demand for employment in rural regions, particularly for the crucial task of repairing and restoring damaged infrastructure.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has highlighted the severe losses suffered by the state due to cloudbursts, unrelenting rains, flash floods, and landslides that have disrupted agriculture, horticulture, livestock, and rural infrastructure. With an unwavering commitment to assisting those affected, the government has empowered Deputy Commissioners to sanction new projects without awaiting approval from the Gram Sabha, with retrospective approval to follow from relevant local bodies.

This strategic move will not only support the reconstruction of rural infrastructure but also generate essential employment opportunities in these testing times. The financial ceiling for individual land development projects has been doubled to two lakh rupees per beneficiary, offering substantial support to affected residents. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reports that, since June, 355 lives have been lost, including 194 in rain-related incidents and 161 in road accidents, with key infrastructure like roads and water supply systems severely impacted.