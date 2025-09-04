Devastating Floods in Punjab: Kejriwal Urges Central Support as Thousands Affected
Punjab faces severe flooding with approximately 1,400 villages and 3 lakh people impacted. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal calls for central aid. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits affected areas. 37 lives lost, vast crop damage reported. Relief camps set up to handle evacuations, assessments underway.
Arvind Kejriwal, National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), inspected flood-ravaged Sultanpur Lodhi on Thursday, assessing the dire situation in the region. He raised alarms about the extensive damage, reporting entire villages wiped out by the flooding and highlighting the urgency of evacuation to relief camps.
Approximately 1,400 villages and around 3 lakh residents have been affected by the floods, with a dedicated gazetted officer appointed for each village to coordinate urgent aid. Kejriwal appealed for increased support from the Central Government to assist Punjab during this crisis.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Amritsar and Gurdaspur, signaling the seriousness of the situation as two central teams assess the damage. The severe rainfall has claimed 37 lives, with wide-ranging impact on agricultural lands across Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Amritsar, and other areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
