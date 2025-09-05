Left Menu

IGGL achieves 85.35 per cent cumulative progress

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-09-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 11:08 IST
IGGL achieves 85.35 per cent cumulative progress
  • Country:
  • India

The Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) has achieved a cumulative physical progress of 85.35 per cent till August 31 this year with steady advancements in pipeline laying, construction of stations and allied facilities, chairman Bhaskar Chowdary Nettem said.

The IGGL has also achieved significant milestones in executing the North-East Gas Grid Project — a project of national importance to provide reliable natural gas infrastructure to the North-Eastern region, the chairman said at its annual general meeting held here.

The key milestones achieved during the year include the nation's longest Brahmaputra Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) river crossing of the Brahmaputra and the commissioning of IGGL's first pipeline segment from Baihata to Bishwanath, marking its formal entry into the operations and maintenance phase, according to a release issued on Friday. The chairman reaffirmed the company's commitment to expeditiously complete the North-East Gas Grid Project, enabling industrial growth, expanding cleaner energy access and driving inclusive development across the region, thereby contributing to realise the 'one India, one gas grid'. The AGM also emphasised the company's future roadmap—including project commissioning timelines, strengthening operational readiness, and adopting green energy initiatives to support India's transition towards a gas-based economy.

The shareholders also approved the necessary preparatory steps towards financing the proposed Duliajan Feeder Line Project. The chairman expressed his gratitude to the Government of India, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), regulatory authorities, governments of the eight North Eastern states and the promoter companies for their continued support and trust in IGGL.

The stakeholders appreciated the efforts of IGGL's workforce, contractors and partners for maintaining quality and safety standards while navigating operational challenges.

Besides the chairman, members of the Board of Directors and representatives from all its promoter companies - IOCL, ONGC, GAIL, OIL, and NRL - were present at the AGM held on Thursday.

