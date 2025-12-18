PM Modi's River Brahmaputra Cruise: A Boost for Assam Tourism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Assam on December 20-21 emphasizes development and cultural promotion. Highlights include unveiling a statue, inaugurating an airport terminal, a Brahmaputra cruise, and laying the foundation for a major fertiliser plant, all aimed at boosting state tourism and development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming two-day visit to Assam, starting December 20, is set to leave a lasting impact on the state. According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the visit holds great significance as Modi will partake in several landmark activities.
Kicking off the visit, Modi will unveil an 80-foot statue of Assam's former chief minister, Gopinath Bordoloi. He is also scheduled to inaugurate the new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, followed by a roadshow en route to the BJP state office.
Additionally, Modi's Brahmaputra River cruise echoes a cultural touch, as he engages with students and promotes tourism. The visit concludes with laying the foundation for a Rs 12,000 crore ammonia-urea plant, highlighting Assam's economic future.
With inputs from agencies.
